Marina Grande, a place to relax

Free beaches are a must have in Italy. With crazy heat and the intense sun, people either stay inside or flock to the beach to cool off. Living in Sorrento for the summer, the beach I always went to was in Marina Grande. It rests between two restaurants near where fishing and tour boats come and go. Since its one of the only free beaches in Sorrento, it often fills up throughout the day with tourists and locals alike. By 11 in the morning on a hot summer day, there are often no spots left for newcomers so people have to go early in order to get the perfect tanning spot.

While there, you can hear the water lap peacefully against boats and rocks while children run in and out of the water. Parents lounge in chairs talking to friends or reading a book. The only shade comes from umbrellas that can be bought or from a stray cloud in the sky. The smells of someones lunch or dinner cooking waft over from the neighboring restaurants and kitchens.

Overall, the beach is the perfect relaxing getaway from the stress of work and school. For people who may be on vacation, it’s the perfect way to unwind like a local would. While you may not have drinks served to you on a gold platter, free beaches offer a truthful yet enjoyable look into Italian life.

Le spiagge libere sono un must in Italia. Con il caldo pazzesco e il sole intenso, le persone restano all’interno o accorrono in spiaggia per rinfrescarsi. Vivere a Sorrento per l’estate, la spiaggia in cui andavo sempre era a Marina Grande. Riposa tra due ristoranti vicino a dove vanno e vanno le barche da pesca e da tour. Essendo una delle uniche spiagge libere di Sorrento, si riempie spesso durante il giorno di turisti e gente del posto. Alle 11 di mattina in una calda giornata estiva, spesso non ci sono più posti per i nuovi arrivati, quindi le persone devono andare presto per ottenere l’abbronzatura perfetta.

Mentre sei lì, puoi ascoltare l’acqua che gira pacificamente contro barche e rocce mentre i bambini corrono dentro e fuori dall’acqua. I genitori siedono in poltrona a parlare con gli amici o a leggere un libro. L’unica ombra viene dagli ombrelli che possono essere acquistati o da una nuvola vagante nel cielo. Gli odori di qualcuno che pranza o cena cucinano si diffondono dai vicini ristoranti e cucine.

Nel complesso, la spiaggia è la perfetta vacanza rilassante dallo stress del lavoro e della scuola. Per le persone che potrebbero essere in vacanza, è il modo perfetto per rilassarsi come farebbe un locale. Mentre potresti non avere bevande servite su un piatto d’oro, le spiagge libere offrono uno sguardo veritiero ma divertente nella vita italiana.