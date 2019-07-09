Locals love to help in Positano. I Positanesi amano aiutare la loro città

No one can deny the natural beauty of Positano. The way the roads twist and turn down the rocky hills is beautiful and unique. The small shops that line the roads selling beautiful clothes and delicious foods are enchanting. The churches that stand over the town are magnificent and often have a waiting list to be married there. The town of Positano is famously beautiful and beckons travelers from around the world to come discover its secrets. With only one way in and out, everyone passes a unique rock wall that contains a small water fountain on it. This wall is also known for providing shade from the infamous mediterranean sun as well as help for tourists trying to find their way.

This resting point is on the corner of the street is also popular stopping point for taxis and buses to release passengers who are staying in Positano. Here, the locals will often help people get to their final destinations, sometimes even carrying the heavy bags for them. From hotels to beaches, the locals who grew up here know where all the best places to be are. And with a polite ask, they’ll be willing to help you with anything. They can tell you about the history behind the beloved town of Positano. Not many people realize Positano has more to offer than just scenic beaches and nice shops.

Locals sitting along the rock wall will be happy to explain how Positano began as a fishing village and then expanded until pirates came and pillaged the city. As they talk of how the residents moved away from the coast after the attack, be sure to look up the cliffs at the beautiful villas they moved into. A few of the tour guide locals will then go on to say how they met John Steinbeck, the famous American author. He visited Positano in the 1950’s and wrote one of his works on the town, making it a popular tourist destination once again. After Steinbeck, Jacqueline Kennedy visited Positano and fell in love with it. With the help of these loved celebrities, Positano soon became the number one vacation spot for tourists and has continued to be so since their time.

With this new tourist boom, locals have taken on the task of helping others find their way. While in Italy, extroversion and helping are the two most popular personality qualities, the people of Positano truly embody this. In Positano, you can always find someone to help or point you in the right direction.

Nessuno può negare la bellezza naturale di Positano. Il modo in cui le strade si snodano e si abbassa sulle colline rocciose è bellissimo e unico. I piccoli negozi che costeggiano le strade che vendono vestiti bellissimi e cibi deliziosi sono incantevoli. Le chiese che si ergono sopra la città sono magnifiche e spesso hanno una lista d’attesa per sposarsi lì. La città di Positano è notoriamente bella e invita viaggiatori da tutto il mondo a venire a scoprire i suoi segreti. Con solo un modo di entrare e uscire, tutti passano una parete rocciosa unica che contiene una piccola fontana d’acqua su di essa. Questo muro è anche noto per fornire ombra dal famigerato sole mediterraneo e per aiutare i turisti a cercare di trovare la loro strada.

Questo punto di sosta all’angolo della strada è anche punto di sosta popolare per i taxi e gli autobus per rilasciare i passeggeri che soggiornano a Positano. Qui, la gente del posto aiuta spesso le persone a raggiungere le loro destinazioni finali, a volte persino portando con sé le borse pesanti. Dagli hotel alle spiagge, i locali che sono cresciuti qui sanno dove sono tutti i posti migliori. E con un educato chiedere, saranno disposti ad aiutarti con qualsiasi cosa. Possono raccontarti la storia dietro l’amata città di Positano. Non molte persone sanno che Positano ha molto altro da offrire oltre alle spiagge panoramiche e ai bei negozi.

La gente del posto seduta lungo la parete rocciosa sarà felice di spiegare come Positano iniziò come un villaggio di pescatori e poi si espanse fino a quando arrivarono i pirati e saccheggiarono la città. Mentre parlano di come gli abitanti si sono allontanati dalla costa dopo l’attacco, assicurati di guardare le scogliere verso le splendide ville in cui si sono trasferiti. Alcune delle guide locali diranno come hanno incontrato John Steinbeck, il famoso autore americano. Visitò Positano negli anni ’50 e scrisse una delle sue opere sulla città, rendendola nuovamente una popolare destinazione turistica. Dopo Steinbeck, Jacqueline Kennedy visitò Positano e se ne innamorò. Con l’aiuto di queste amate celebrità, Positano divenne presto il luogo di vacanza numero uno per i turisti e ha continuato a esserlo fin dai tempi.

Con questo nuovo boom turistico, i locali hanno assunto il compito di aiutare gli altri a trovare la loro strada. Mentre in Italia, l’estroversione e l’aiuto sono le due qualità di personalità più popolari, la gente di Positano incarnano davvero questo. A Positano puoi sempre trovare qualcuno che ti aiuti o indicarti la giusta direzione.