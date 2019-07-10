The increase in tourism in Italy has caused many of the beautiful villas to be renovated into hotels for guests to stay in. While these are beautiful and offer a look into the Italian home style, they are increasingly becoming more popular and less unique. Right outside of the town of Amalfi, resides one hotel that is truly unique in many ways. The Grand Hotel Convento di Amalfi overlooks the beautiful sea was a monastery before it was taken over into the hotel business.

The hotel was originally built in the 13th century and was home to the monks who lived in the monastery. When it transitioned from being a monastery to a hotel, some of the original history was put away or lost. Luckily, after a series of renovations the original prayer room was rediscovered and through pictures, was able to be restored to its former glory. Residents can still get married here but there may be a long wait due to the popularity. The staff is also proud to say that all the wood flooring has been kept from the monastery as well as the presidential suite which was once the kitchen.

While guests are outside on the balcony enjoying a luxurious meal, they can appreciate the photos of the monks who once walked there. The numerous photos of the monks on this balcony have helped to give it its name, walk of the monks. The balcony views overlooking the water are stunning. The Purple Bougainvillea Trellis flowers below contrast the blue sea to create a scene that could only come from a dream. With a view like that, its clear why so many monks were on the balcony and wanted their picture there.

Leaving the hotel, guests pass through an outside courtyard where parts of the walls were knocked down during a landslide. The magnificent arches are beautiful, but the ruinous look gives the hotel more personality and adds to the history. Since the area is not dangerous, guests can sit in the courtyard and enjoy a relaxing afternoon without being in the full sun. Be cautious though, inside this courtyard rests the entrance to the monks crypt, which lies underneath the hotel. It is sealed shut so no one can enter but the entrance door still remains from when it was in use.

Grand Hotel Convento di Amalfi is a modern hotel with glimpses into its past in the most beautiful and contrasting way. From the walk of the monks to the luxurious rooms, Grand Hotel Convento di Amalfi is one of the most unique hotels in Amalfi.

L’aumento del turismo in Italia ha causato la ristrutturazione di molte delle bellissime ville per gli ospiti. Queste bellezze architettoniche offrono uno sguardo allo stile italiano, stanno diventando più popolari e meno uniche. Appena fuori dalla città di Amalfi, risiede un hotel che è davvero unico in molti modi. Il Grand Hotel Convento di Amalfi si affaccia sul bellissimo mare.

L’hotel è stato originariamente costruito per i monaci che vivevano nel monastero. Poi è passato dall’essere un monastero ad essere un hotel. Fortunatamente, dopo una serie di ristrutturazioni, la sala di preghiera originale è stata riscoperta e attraverso le immagini, è stata in grado di essere riportata al suo antico splendore. I residenti possono ancora sposarsi qui, ma potrebbe esserci una lunga attesa a causa della popolarità.

Lo staff presenta la struttura con orgoglio visto che il pavimento in legno è ancora quello originale e che le suite, come quella presidenziale, hanno ancora segni caratteristici del monastero. Infatti la stanza presidenziale un tempo era la cucina del monastero.

Mentre gli ospiti sono fuori sul balcone gustando un pasto di lusso, possono apprezzare le foto dei monaci che una volta vi hanno camminato. Le numerose foto dei monaci su questo balcone hanno contribuito a dargli il nome “passeggiata dei monaci”. Le viste del balcone con vista sull’acqua sono sensazionali. I fiori viola del traliccio di Bougainvillea sotto contrastano il mare blu per creare una scena che potrebbe venire soltanto da un sogno. Con una vista del genere, è chiaro perché tanti monaci erano sul balcone e volevano la loro foto lì.

Lasciando l’hotel, gli ospiti passano attraverso un cortile esterno dove parti delle pareti sono state abbattute durante una frana. I magnifici archi sono bellissimi, ma l’aspetto rovinoso conferisce all’hotel più personalità e arricchisce la storia. Poiché la zona non è pericolosa, gli ospiti possono sedersi nel cortile e godersi un pomeriggio di relax senza essere al sole. Siate cauti però, all’interno di questo cortile si trova l’ingresso della cripta dei monaci, che si trova sotto l’hotel. È chiuso ermeticamente in modo che nessuno possa entrare ma la porta d’ingresso rimane ancora da quando era in uso.

Il Grand Hotel Convento di Amalfi è un hotel moderno con scorci sul suo passato nel modo più bello e contrastante. Dalla passeggiata dei monaci alle lussuose camere, il Grand Hotel Convento di Amalfi è uno degli hotel più esclusivi di Amalfi.