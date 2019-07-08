I got robbed so you don’t have to| Cosa fare in caso di furto sul proprio conto bancario
Più informazioni su
Unfortunately theft in Italy is very real. I was ignorant and assumed that as long as I withdrew money from a bank I would be safe from all types of scams and theft. However, there are multiple different kinds that tourists can be exposed to and not even realize it. Some involve taking a purse and running, and some just involve forced tipping before you leave somewhere. While all theft is bad, the one that is definitely the worst from my experience is debit theft.
I’ll often check my bank account bi-weekly or weekly to decide how much money I am able to spend on fun things like traveling or shopping. This past week, I checked my bank statement and much to my surprise there was a two thousand dollar charge pending to a company I had never heard of. I later found out that someone had scanned my card and accessed its information without my knowledge. I was terrified because that was commuting and grocery money for two months that was now gone. Panicking, I went to the police who required me to fill out a statement of what happened. They then advised me to call my own bank and alert them of the theft. I sat on hold for almost two hours before I was instructed that since the theft happened on my ATM card, I would have to appear to my bank in person. However, I was studying in Italy and used a local American bank so that was not possible. I also already had plans that weekend that would involve money so I couldn’t ship the card home to my parents. I then called my parents to tell them what happened. While it took some time because it is hard to understand someone while they’re hyperventilating, they eventually figured out what I was saying. By this point it was mid afternoon and I had no cash and no money on my credit card. I fully expected that I was going to starve until I was able to come home, if I was even able to come home. My mom then took a day off of her work and went to the bank for me. Three hours later she called me again and told me that it was caught while the transaction was still pending which meant that it could still be stopped. This was music to my ears and the best news I had heard in years. If I hadn’t ‘just so happened’ to check my account, I have no idea what would have happened.
Since this incident, I’ve researched ways to avoid various types of theft and recorded tips for future travelers. The most obvious is usually pickpocketing. Pickpocketing is very real in Italy, especially in cities where the streets are crowded, so be sure to always wear your purse across your chest and shoulder. It also helps to have your wallet or phone in a purse that latches or zips shut or put them in front pockets rather than back pockets. This may help deter people from just reaching into an open bag and taking your things.
The second type is forced tipping. This happens when someone offers you free bracelets or necklaces but then expects a tip for their generosity. This tip will usually cost you more than just paying for the item so it may be better to pay for them upfront or not take the free bracelets. It’s also very easy to bargain down prices for vendors selling water or toys in the streets. If a vendor is walking around, assume that the price has increased by at least 2 euros, especially in major cities where tourists are walking around and may not stop in stores as often to buy water or snacks. If you’re persuasive or know Italian, it can be easy to bring these prices down to their real value.
Lastly, buy a wallet or purse that is TSA protected. This ensures that no one can read your card information through any type of scanner. Usually these purses work by inserting a TSA approved piece of metal into the lining of the purse that would block TSA as well as theft scanning materials. These scanners can read your credit card number and other information. After a person has this, they can begin making withdrawals using your money. While theft is not guaranteed to happen to you, it may be a good idea to take preventative measures so that it never will.
Sfortunatamente il furto in Italia è molto reale. Ero ignorante e pensavo che fino a quando avrei ritirato i soldi da una banca sarei al sicuro da tutti i tipi di truffe e furti. Tuttavia, ci sono diversi tipi di truffe che i turisti nemmeno si rendono conto. Alcuni prevedono il possesso di un borsellino e la corsa, e alcuni implicano semplicemente un ribaltamento forzato prima di andarsene da qualche parte. Mentre tutti i furti sono cattivi, quello che è sicuramente il peggiore dalla mia esperienza è il furto del debito.
Controllo spesso il mio conto bancario ogni due settimane o settimanalmente per decidere quanti soldi posso spendere per cose divertenti come viaggiare o fare shopping. La settimana scorsa, ho controllato il mio estratto conto bancario e con mia sorpresa c’era una carica da duemila dollari in attesa di una società di cui non avevo mai sentito parlare. In seguito ho scoperto che qualcuno aveva scansionato la mia carta e ha avuto accesso alle sue informazioni a mia insaputa. Ero terrorizzata perché quello era il pendolarismo e i soldi della spesa per due mesi che ormai non c’era più. Preso dal panico, sono andato dalla polizia che mi ha chiesto di compilare una dichiarazione su quello che è successo. Mi hanno quindi consigliato di chiamare la mia banca e avvertirli del furto. Mi sono seduto in attesa per quasi due ore prima che venisse istruito che dal momento che il furto è accaduto sulla mia carta bancomat, avrei dovuto presentarmi alla mia banca di persona. Tuttavia, stavo studiando in Italia e ho usato una banca americana locale, quindi non è stato possibile. Avevo già in programma quel fine settimana che avrebbe comportato dei soldi, quindi non potevo spedire la carta a casa ai miei genitori. Ho quindi chiamato i miei genitori per dire loro cosa è successo. Mentre ci è voluto del tempo perché è difficile capire qualcuno mentre sono iperventilati, alla fine hanno capito cosa stavo dicendo. A questo punto era metà pomeriggio e non avevo soldi né soldi sulla mia carta di credito. Mi aspettavo completamente che sarei morto di fame finché non sarei stato in grado di tornare a casa, se fossi stato in grado di tornare a casa. Mia madre ha poi preso un giorno libero dal suo lavoro e è andato in banca per me. Tre ore dopo mi ha chiamato di nuovo e mi ha detto che è stato catturato mentre la transazione era ancora in sospeso, il che significava che poteva ancora essere fermato. Questa era musica per le mie orecchie e le migliori notizie che avevo sentito da anni. Se non avessi “appena successo” per controllare il mio account, non ho idea di cosa sarebbe successo.
Da questo incidente, ho cercato modi per evitare vari tipi di furti e consigli registrati per i futuri viaggiatori. Il più ovvio è di solito borseggio. Il borseggio è molto reale in Italia, specialmente nelle città dove le strade sono affollate, quindi assicurati di portare sempre la borsa sul petto e sulla spalla. Aiuta anche ad avere il portafoglio o il telefono in una borsa che si chiude a scatto o con le cerniere o li mette nelle tasche anteriori anziché nelle tasche posteriori. Ciò potrebbe aiutare a dissuadere le persone dall’entrare in una borsa aperta e prendere le tue cose.
Il secondo tipo è il ribaltamento forzato. Questo accade quando qualcuno ti offre braccialetti o collane gratis, ma poi si aspetta un consiglio per la loro generosità. Questo consiglio di solito ti costerà di più del semplice pagamento dell’elemento, quindi potrebbe essere meglio pagarlo in anticipo o non prendere i braccialetti gratuiti. È anche molto facile contrattare i prezzi per i venditori che vendono acqua o giocattoli nelle strade. Se un venditore sta camminando, supponiamo che il prezzo sia aumentato di almeno 2 euro, specialmente nelle grandi città dove i turisti camminano e non possono fermarsi nei negozi così spesso per comprare acqua o snack. Se sei persuasivo o conosci l’italiano, può essere facile portare questi prezzi al loro vero valore.
Infine, acquista un portafoglio o una borsa protetta da TSA. Questo assicura che nessuno possa leggere le informazioni della tua carta attraverso qualsiasi tipo di scanner. Di solito queste borse funzionano inserendo un pezzo di metallo approvato TSA nella fodera del borsellino che bloccherebbe i materiali di scansione TSA e di furto. Questi scanner possono leggere il numero della carta di credito e altre informazioni. Dopo che una persona ha questo, può iniziare a fare prelievi usando i tuoi soldi. Anche se non è garantito il furto, potrebbe essere una buona idea prendere misure preventive in modo che non lo facciano mai.
Accedi o registrati per commentare questo articolo.
L'email è richiesta ma non verrà mostrata ai visitatori. Il contenuto di questo commento esprime il pensiero dell'autore e non rappresenta la linea editoriale di Positano News, che rimane autonoma e indipendente. I messaggi inclusi nei commenti non sono testi giornalistici, ma post inviati dai singoli lettori che possono essere automaticamente pubblicati senza filtro preventivo. I commenti che includano uno o più link a siti esterni verranno rimossi in automatico dal sistema.