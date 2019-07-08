I got robbed so you don’t have to| Cosa fare in caso di furto sul proprio conto bancario

Unfortunately theft in Italy is very real. I was ignorant and assumed that as long as I withdrew money from a bank I would be safe from all types of scams and theft. However, there are multiple different kinds that tourists can be exposed to and not even realize it. Some involve taking a purse and running, and some just involve forced tipping before you leave somewhere. While all theft is bad, the one that is definitely the worst from my experience is debit theft.

I’ll often check my bank account bi-weekly or weekly to decide how much money I am able to spend on fun things like traveling or shopping. This past week, I checked my bank statement and much to my surprise there was a two thousand dollar charge pending to a company I had never heard of. I later found out that someone had scanned my card and accessed its information without my knowledge. I was terrified because that was commuting and grocery money for two months that was now gone. Panicking, I went to the police who required me to fill out a statement of what happened. They then advised me to call my own bank and alert them of the theft. I sat on hold for almost two hours before I was instructed that since the theft happened on my ATM card, I would have to appear to my bank in person. However, I was studying in Italy and used a local American bank so that was not possible. I also already had plans that weekend that would involve money so I couldn’t ship the card home to my parents. I then called my parents to tell them what happened. While it took some time because it is hard to understand someone while they’re hyperventilating, they eventually figured out what I was saying. By this point it was mid afternoon and I had no cash and no money on my credit card. I fully expected that I was going to starve until I was able to come home, if I was even able to come home. My mom then took a day off of her work and went to the bank for me. Three hours later she called me again and told me that it was caught while the transaction was still pending which meant that it could still be stopped. This was music to my ears and the best news I had heard in years. If I hadn’t ‘just so happened’ to check my account, I have no idea what would have happened.

Since this incident, I’ve researched ways to avoid various types of theft and recorded tips for future travelers. The most obvious is usually pickpocketing. Pickpocketing is very real in Italy, especially in cities where the streets are crowded, so be sure to always wear your purse across your chest and shoulder. It also helps to have your wallet or phone in a purse that latches or zips shut or put them in front pockets rather than back pockets. This may help deter people from just reaching into an open bag and taking your things.

The second type is forced tipping. This happens when someone offers you free bracelets or necklaces but then expects a tip for their generosity. This tip will usually cost you more than just paying for the item so it may be better to pay for them upfront or not take the free bracelets. It’s also very easy to bargain down prices for vendors selling water or toys in the streets. If a vendor is walking around, assume that the price has increased by at least 2 euros, especially in major cities where tourists are walking around and may not stop in stores as often to buy water or snacks. If you’re persuasive or know Italian, it can be easy to bring these prices down to their real value.

Lastly, buy a wallet or purse that is TSA protected. This ensures that no one can read your card information through any type of scanner. Usually these purses work by inserting a TSA approved piece of metal into the lining of the purse that would block TSA as well as theft scanning materials. These scanners can read your credit card number and other information. After a person has this, they can begin making withdrawals using your money. While theft is not guaranteed to happen to you, it may be a good idea to take preventative measures so that it never will.