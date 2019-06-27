Why there are more traffic strikes than wineries in Italy. Perché ci sono più scioperi per il traffico che aziende vinicole in Italia

Italy for centuries has been know for good wine and good food. More recently however, it is becoming known for its transportation strikes. With 43 strikes already announced since May 14th for the summer 2019, it seems the issues within the transportation sector are no where near an end.

The strikes began in 2001 after the terrorists attacks in the United States. After 9/11, tourism to and from Europe essentially stopped and has been slowly rebuilding since then. With the rest of the world adjusting to the new travel hesitation, thousands were laid off in transportation and tourism sectors around the world. One of the biggest countries to be hit was Italy.

For decades Italy’s main source of economy has rested on the backbone of the tourism industry. While this has been sustainable for decades, after 2001 the government had to readjust the workforce in order to maintain a stable economy. The first thing to be affected was the transportation industry. While transportation wasn’t the only thing affected by the decreased tourism, food and hospitality industries still had private or foreign support. Since many rail ways or busses are sponsored by the government rather than private enterprises, transportation was hit the hardest. This sparked strikes across the county as employees wanted assurance of job security and minimum wages. These strikes came to a head in January of 2002 when over 300 flights had to be cancelled in and out of Italy leaving hundreds stranded.

With most of the country revolving around tourism, wine, and food, transportation has never been at the forefront of Italian politics and for some time these strikes seemed to have no effect except for conditioning locals on how to avoid them. Since workers must announce their strikes at least ten days in advance, there is no real benefit or real consequence to striking. During strikes workers must also provided a minimum level of service so that locals and tourists will not have their days disrupted which can defeat the purpose of the strike. The government therefore has taken little to no strides to better the conditions of the workers in the transportation sector. The strikes however, finally became effective in 2014 when the Italian Transport Authority was created and implemented to protecting the transportation market and therefore jobs.

Since then wages for the transportation sector have dropped to combat the economic issues faced, and workers have been desperately trying ever since to get their rights back. Many labor unions call for better pay, more equality, and increased job safety. The FIM-CISL, Italian MetalMechanical Federation, focuses on the need for a minimum wage in all sectors as well as creating professional trainings in order to make sectors more efficient. FIOM-CGIL, Federazione Impiegati Operai Metallurgici, however, focuses on higher pay and worker representation and safety. Between these large unions, as well as the many others that are active in transportation, strikes should be effective at gaining the workers desires.

Each summer strikes increase proportionally with the temperature and tourists. The heat impacts not only the drivers, but the travelers as well, causing some to act out and give the impression that the trains can be dangerous or deadly. As drivers are also pushed to drive in the hot summer heat and increased traffic, their patience gives out eventually leading to larger and more impactful strikes. These strikes in the summer usually cause a panic among the tourists who are lost or confused. Travelers who are staying in Italy for a few days often don’t know how to handle these strikes and their panic can then increase the impact of a strike. If a tourist won’t return because of difficulty in getting from city to city, then then there is a decrease in the overall GDP for Italy. This is why strikes in the summer seem to have more of an impact.

Almost two decades and hundreds of strikes later, there are still the same issues and problems. Transportation seems to be in the news more and more frequently. From busses never appearing to trains catching on fire, it seems that the only sure way to get from place to place may be through private busses or taxi. The people are frustrated with the situation as problems are continually overlooked and ignored putting the workers and people in danger. In the future maybe their strikes and protest can stat a movement that is impactful enough to generate legitimate change.

L’Italia per secoli è stata conosciuta per il buon vino e la buona cucina. Più recentemente tuttavia, sta diventando noto per i suoi scioperi dei trasporti. Con 43 scioperi già annunciati dal 14 maggio per l’estate 2019, sembra che le questioni nel settore dei trasporti non siano affatto vicine alla fine. Gli scioperi sono iniziati nel 2001 dopo gli attacchi terroristici negli Stati Uniti. Dopo l’11 settembre, il turismo da e verso l’Europa si è sostanzialmente arrestato e da allora ha lentamente ricostruito. Con il resto del mondo che si adegua alle nuove esitazioni di viaggio, migliaia di persone sono state licenziate nei settori dei trasporti e del turismo in tutto il mondo. Uno dei più grandi paesi colpiti è stato l’Italia. Per decenni la principale fonte di economia dell’Italia è stata la spina dorsale dell’industria del turismo. Mentre questo è stato sostenibile per decenni, dopo il 2001 il governo ha dovuto riadattare la forza lavoro al fine di mantenere un’economia stabile. La prima cosa a essere colpita è stata l’industria dei trasporti. Mentre il trasporto non era l’unica cosa colpita dal calo del turismo, il cibo e le industrie dell’ospitalità avevano ancora un sostegno privato o straniero. Dal momento che molti mezzi ferroviari o autobus sono sponsorizzati dal governo piuttosto che dalle imprese private, i trasporti sono stati i più duri. Ciò ha scatenato scioperi in tutta la contea in quanto i dipendenti volevano la certezza della sicurezza del posto di lavoro e dei salari minimi. Questi scioperi si sono conclusi nel gennaio 2002, quando è stato necessario cancellare oltre 300 voli in entrata e in uscita dall’Italia, lasciando centinaia di persone bloccate.

Con la maggior parte del paese che ruota intorno al turismo, al vino e al cibo, i trasporti non sono mai stati in prima linea nella politica italiana e per qualche tempo questi attacchi non hanno avuto alcun effetto se non quello di condizionare i locali su come evitarli. Poiché i lavoratori devono annunciare i propri scioperi con almeno dieci giorni di anticipo, non vi è alcun reale beneficio o conseguenza reale da colpire. Durante gli scioperi, i lavoratori devono anche fornire un livello minimo di servizio in modo che residenti e turisti non abbiano i loro giorni sconvolti che possono sconfiggere lo scopo dello sciopero. Pertanto, il governo ha fatto pochi passi per migliorare le condizioni dei lavoratori nel settore dei trasporti. Gli scioperi tuttavia, sono diventati finalmente effettivi nel 2014 quando l’Autorità italiana per i trasporti è stata creata e attuata per proteggere il mercato dei trasporti e quindi i posti di lavoro. Da allora le retribuzioni per il settore dei trasporti sono diminuite per combattere le questioni economiche affrontate e da allora i lavoratori hanno cercato disperatamente di ottenere indietro i loro diritti. Molti sindacati chiedono una paga migliore, più uguaglianza e una maggiore sicurezza sul lavoro. La FIM-CISL, Federazione metalmeccanica italiana, si concentra sulla necessità di un salario minimo in tutti i settori e sulla creazione di corsi di formazione professionale per rendere i settori più efficienti. La FIOM-CGIL, Federazione Impiegati Operai Metallurgici, tuttavia, si concentra su una maggiore retribuzione e sulla rappresentatività e sicurezza dei lavoratori. Tra questi grandi sindacati, così come molti altri che sono attivi nei trasporti, gli scioperi dovrebbero essere efficaci per ottenere i desideri dei lavoratori.

Ogni sciopero estivo aumenta proporzionalmente alla temperatura e ai turisti. Il caldo colpisce non solo i conducenti, ma anche i viaggiatori, facendo sì che alcuni agiscano e diano l’impressione che i treni possano essere pericolosi o mortali. Mentre i conducenti sono spinti a guidare nel caldo torrido estivo e ad aumentare il traffico, la loro pazienza cede alla fine portando a scioperi più grandi e più incisivi. Questi scioperi in estate di solito provocano il panico tra i turisti che sono persi o confusi. I viaggiatori che soggiornano in Italia per alcuni giorni spesso non sanno come gestire questi attacchi e il loro panico può quindi aumentare l’impatto di uno sciopero. Se un turista non ritorna per difficoltà a spostarsi da una città all’altra, allora c’è una diminuzione del PIL complessivo per l’Italia. Questo è il motivo per cui gli scioperi in estate sembrano avere un impatto maggiore. Quasi due decenni e centinaia di scioperi dopo, ci sono ancora gli stessi problemi e problemi. Il trasporto sembra essere nelle notizie sempre più frequentemente. Dai bus che non si presentano ai treni che prendono fuoco, sembra che l’unico modo sicuro per spostarsi da un posto all’altro sia tramite autobus privati ​​o taxi. Le persone sono frustrate dalla situazione poiché i problemi vengono continuamente trascurati e ignorati mettendo in pericolo lavoratori e persone. In futuro forse i loro scioperi e proteste possono costituire un movimento che è abbastanza incisivo da generare un cambiamento legittimo.