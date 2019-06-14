Why starting a new school isn’t horrible. Perché cominciare una nuova scuola è orribile

Everyone is anxious about starting a new school. But there is relief in knowing that everyone is starting a new school at the same time. That is one of the many benefits of studying abroad. While I was nervous about starting a new school for the summer, I was hoping that everyone else was feeling the same way. My roommate, Gabriella Alves said, “I was scared I wasn’t going to have anything in common with anyone.”

We were all thankful to find people with common interests. Gabriella also says, “I have friends that I don’t have anything in common with but I’m still friends with them which is better than my expectations.”

When your classes are as small as four people, you are almost forced to make new friends. I was happy for this as it seemed I was the only one who didn’t know any other students coming into the program. I soon realized it just seemed this way and there were many people who didn’t have other friends on our trip.

The people on this program all have a similar passion for traveling and adventure. While that may be the only thing we all have in common, it is reassuring to know that you always have something to bond over.

Tutti sono ansiosi di iniziare una nuova scuola. Ma c’è sollievo nel sapere che tutti stanno iniziando una nuova scuola allo stesso tempo. Questo è uno dei molti vantaggi di studiare all’estero. Mentre ero nervosa all’idea di iniziare una nuova scuola per l’estate, speravo che tutti gli altri si sentissero allo stesso modo. La mia coinquilina, Gabriella Alves, ha dichiarato: “Avevo paura di non avere nulla in comune con nessuno”.

Siamo stati tutti contenti di trovare persone con interessi comuni. Gabriella dice anche: “Ho amici con cui non ho nulla in comune, ma essergli amica è meglio delle mie aspettative”.

Quando le tue classi sono piccole come quattro persone, sei quasi costretto a fare nuove amicizie. Ero felice per questo, perché sembrava che fossi l’unico a non conoscere nessun altro alunno. Presto mi resi conto che sembrava proprio così e c’erano molte persone che non avevano altri amici nel nostro viaggio. Le persone in questo programma hanno tutte una passione simile per i viaggi e l’avventura. Anche se questa potrebbe essere l’unica cosa che tutti abbiamo in comune, è rassicurante sapere che hai sempre qualcosa su cui attaccare.