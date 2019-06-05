Tourism in Sorrento by Lauren Peters

As a first time tourist, I didn’t know what to expect outside of the United States. I lived in DC at my life and had a vague idea of ​​tourism and traveling. For years, my idea of ​​traveling by Washington Street to Maine Street in DC When I got the chance to study abroad in Sorrento, I was ecstatic and blissfully unaware of the reality of traveling abroad. When I finally landed in Naples, I quickly realized the language barrier would be the least of my problems. I had been warned of culture shock or possible theft. But no one had prepared me for the idea that I could read the signs that pointed towards the exit. Luckily, I found english companions who were just as lost to me and we were able to wander to the correct exit in no time.

My jet lag caught up to me on the bus and I missed the most breathtaking views along the Amalfi Coast. By the time I set up my apartment with four roommates I was awake and ready for exploration. We wandered down Corso Italia, the main road in Sorrento, and much of my surprise, most of the shops were catered to the tourism industry. Between Limoncello stores, ice cream, and pasta and pizza restaurants, almost every other store caters to the European tourism industry. It was that moment when I realized that Sorrento’s main source of economy came from the tourism industry.

In the summer hundreds of cruise liners fill the marinas and let out thousands of curious travelers. These travelers are eager to buy local goodies before they are off to their next stop. Coming from another country, I also enjoyed ice cream and pizza on my first night in Italy and discovered it was better than its reputation. While many people enjoy these attractions, it seems the town of Sorrento has changed itself extensively to cater to the tourist desires. I was shocked to discover that there seemed to be little to the city of Sorrento after the tourist attractions were taken away. I still love the gelato and the pizza, and hope that Sorrento can find it’s own identity that may not revolve around tourism.

Come turista per la prima volta, non sapevo cosa aspettarmi al di fuori degli Stati Uniti. Ho vissuto a Washington DC nella mia vita e ho avuto una vaga idea di turismo e viaggi. Per anni, la mia idea di viaggiare era da Washington Street a Maine Street a Washington. Quando ho avuto l’opportunità di studiare all’estero a Sorrento, ero estasiata e beatamente inconsapevole della realtà dei viaggi all’estero. Quando finalmente sono arrivata a Napoli, ho subito capito che la barriera linguistica sarebbe stata l’ultimo dei miei problemi. Mi avevano avvertito di uno shock culturale o di un possibile furto. Ma nessuno mi aveva preparato all’idea di poter leggere i segni che indicavano l’uscita. Fortunatamente, ho trovato compagni inglesi che erano altrettanto persi come me e siamo stati in grado di trovare l’uscita corretta in poco tempo. Il mio jet lag mi ha raggiunto sull’autobus e ho perso i panorami più belli della Costiera Amalfitana. Quando ho sistemato il mio appartamento con quattro coinquilini, ero pronta per l’esplorazione. Noi vagammo per il Corso Italia, la strada principale a Sorrento, e tutto mi sorprendeva, soprattutto i negozi, che sono approvvigionati all’industria di turismo. Tra negozi di limoncello, gelati e ristoranti di pasta e pizza, quasi tutti gli altri negozi si rivolgono all’industria turistica europea. Fu quel momento in cui mi resi conto che la principale fonte di economia di Sorrento proveniva dall’industria del turismo. In estate centinaia di navi da crociera riempiono i porti e fanno uscire migliaia di viaggiatori curiosi. Questi viaggiatori sono desiderosi di acquistare delizie locali prima di andare alla loro prossima tappa. Venendo da un altro paese, ho anche apprezzato il gelato e la pizza durante la mia prima notte in Italia e ho scoperto che era meglio della sua reputazione. Mentre molte persone apprezzano queste attrazioni, sembra che la città di Sorrento sia cambiata radicalmente per soddisfare i desideri dei turisti. Sono rimasto scioccato nello scoprire che sembrava esserci poco nella città di Sorrento dopo che le attrazioni turistiche erano state portate via. Adoro ancora il gelato e la pizza, e spero che Sorrento possa trovare la propria identità che potrebbe non incentrarsi sul turismo.