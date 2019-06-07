Striking the circumvesuviana| Sciopero della Circumvesuviana

When I came to Italy, I was blissfully ignorant of any potential political or economic problems I might face in my three months here. That very quickly came to an end once I landed in Naples. It wasn’t hard to tell that the majority of southern Italy was dependent on tourism, with that being the main source of economy for many people. The tourism industry would also put a strain on many people during the tourist months while the rest of the year is so calm and quiet. With tourism season now underway, the people who are agitated with working circumstances can often be overworked, and go on strike.

This happened during my first two weeks in Italy. The train system from Sorrento to Naples went on strike and I was unsure of how this would affect me. I was used to traditional American strikes that often involved picket lines as well strikes. Luckily for me, Italians must register their strikes in advance and must also have basic or minimal services throughout the day. This is often worked out between companies and the trade unions and allows travelers to still get to Naples throughout the day.

This strike was announced by the FAISA which is uniquely independent of all political parties and was used in order to gain better working conditions. Many of the workers in the transportation sector are increasingly dissatisfied with their working conditions, causing strikes to be progressively more common. While strikes do affect travelers and tourists, they often just require extra planning or a different way to arrive at your destination.

Quando sono arrivata in Italia, ero beatamente all’oscuro di tutti i potenziali problemi politici o economici che avrei dovuto affrontare nei miei tre mesi qui. Questo è finito non appena atterrata a Napoli. Non è stato difficile notare che la maggior parte dell’Italia meridionale era estremamente dipendente dal turismo e dalla stagione turistica, essendo questa la principale fonte di economia per molte persone. Ciò mette a dura prova molte persone durante i mesi turistici, mentre il resto dell’anno è così calmo e tranquillo. Quando la stagione turistica è ben avviata, le persone che sono già arrabbiate a causa dei problemi lavorativi possono spesso essere spinte oltre i loro limiti e quindi proclamano sciopero.

Questo è successo durante le mie prime due settimane in Italia. Il sistema ferroviario da Sorrento a Napoli ha scioperato e non ero sicura di quanto questo mi avrebbe colpito. Ero abituato ai tradizionali scioperi americani che spesso comportavano anche picchetti. Fortunatamente per me, gli italiani devono avvisare per tempo quando decidono di fare sciopero e devono garantire i servizi di base o minimi durante il giorno. Questo avviene con un’intesa tra aziende e sindacati. Ciò consente ai viaggiatori di arrivare a Napoli durante la giornata, ma a orari limitati.

Questo sciopero è stato annunciato dalla sigla sindacale FAISA, che è completamente indipendente da tutti i partiti politici.