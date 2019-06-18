Positano News - Notizie della Costiera Amalfitana Penisola Sorrentina Campania - Positano News

Rubriche

Le Rubriche di Positano News - Turismo

Ravello, a top 100 place to visit

di - 18 Giugno 2019 - 19:05

Più informazioni su

unci ravello

Every tourist seems to agree that Ravello is stunningly beautiful. It was then no surprise when Ravello ended up on the Roadto100Countries twitter page. This page features best and most instagram worthy moments and destinations.

Instagram user ronniedunston posted pictures at the scenic Lime Gardens in Ravello mentioning the wonderful time and authentic pizza they enjoyed while there. Their amazing time in Ravello was then shared on the Roadto100Countries for all to enjoy. It truly is a beautiful place.

Ogni turista sembra d’accordo sul fatto che Ravello sia straordinariamente bella. Non è stata quindi una sorpresa quando Ravello è finito sulla pagina Twitter di Roadto100Countries. Questa pagina offre i migliori e più degno momenti e destinazioni di instagram. L’utente di Instagram ronniedunston ha postato le foto agli scenografici Lime Gardens di Ravello menzionando il tempo meraviglioso e la pizza autentica che hanno goduto mentre erano lì. Il loro fantastico periodo a Ravello è stato poi condiviso con Roadto100Countries per far divertire tutti. È veramente un bel posto.

Più informazioni su

Commenti

L'email è richiesta ma non verrà mostrata ai visitatori. Il contenuto di questo commento esprime il pensiero dell'autore e non rappresenta la linea editoriale di Positano News, che rimane autonoma e indipendente. I messaggi inclusi nei commenti non sono testi giornalistici, ma post inviati dai singoli lettori che possono essere automaticamente pubblicati senza filtro preventivo. I commenti che includano uno o più link a siti esterni verranno rimossi in automatico dal sistema.