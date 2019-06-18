Ravello, a top 100 place to visit
Every tourist seems to agree that Ravello is stunningly beautiful. It was then no surprise when Ravello ended up on the Roadto100Countries twitter page. This page features best and most instagram worthy moments and destinations.
Instagram user ronniedunston posted pictures at the scenic Lime Gardens in Ravello mentioning the wonderful time and authentic pizza they enjoyed while there. Their amazing time in Ravello was then shared on the Roadto100Countries for all to enjoy. It truly is a beautiful place.
Hanging out in the town Ravello in the Amalfi Coast, Italy 🇮🇹 with our Mothers. We had some authentic Italian pizzza.🍕 at the local recommended Giardini Calce. ~ Ravello, a resort town set 1,200 feet above the Tyrrhenian Sea by Italy’s Amalfi Coast, is home to iconic cliffside gardens. The 13th-century, Moorish-style Villa Rufolo offers far-reaching views from its terraced gardens, and hosts indoor and outdoor concerts during the popular summertime Ravello Festival. ~ This is Italy…this is our paradise in the Amalfi Coast. #RoadTo100Countries
Ogni turista sembra d’accordo sul fatto che Ravello sia straordinariamente bella. Non è stata quindi una sorpresa quando Ravello è finito sulla pagina Twitter di Roadto100Countries. Questa pagina offre i migliori e più degno momenti e destinazioni di instagram. L’utente di Instagram ronniedunston ha postato le foto agli scenografici Lime Gardens di Ravello menzionando il tempo meraviglioso e la pizza autentica che hanno goduto mentre erano lì. Il loro fantastico periodo a Ravello è stato poi condiviso con Roadto100Countries per far divertire tutti. È veramente un bel posto.
