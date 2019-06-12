New Hours of the SITA Bus

The SITA bus will be changing the timetables from Sorrento to Amalfi and Amalfi to Sorrento. These will go into effect starting on June 10th and will last throughout the summer until September 8th.

The last bus will leave from Sorrento at 10PM, and Amalfi at 11PM on weekdays.

Click to download the complete schedule for the Sorrento Peninsula, Amalfi Coast, Maiori-Tramonti-Nocera, Agerola-Gragnano-Castellammare, Amalfi-Naples, Massalubrense and others.