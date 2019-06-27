Music on the Rocks: The best venue in Positano.

Many people go to Positano for the beautiful beaches and stunning town. The picturesque city is perfect for any instagram or facebook feed. What many people don’t realize however, is that Positano also has an amazing night life. One club, bar and restaurant, Music on the Rocks, is built inside the cliffs that overlook the famous Positano beaches. Since the bar is inside the mountain, it offers one of the best and most unique sound and lighting systems in Positano. The acoustics use the rocks to amplify the sound as well as make the dance floor darker, enhancing the light and music. On the second floor of the venue, is a beautiful restaurant that looks over the water and beaches. Where the amazing food goes hand in hand with the stunning views. People can enjoy a nice dinner here, and then head downstairs for dancing and drinks. If your’e not in the dancing mood but still want to stay, you can head to the third floor where an outside and rooftop bar sits. This bar has lounge seating as well as a piano for comfort and live entertainment. The rooftop bar which is entirely outside, offers a nice breeze and the smell of the salty air. Music on the rocks is easily one of the most unique and interesting bars in Positano.

Molte persone vanno a Positano per le splendide spiagge e la splendida città. La pittoresca città è perfetta per qualsiasi Instagram o feed di Facebook. Ciò che molte persone non capiscono, tuttavia, è che Positano ha anche una fantastica vita notturna. Un club, bar e ristorante, Music on the Rocks, è costruito all’interno delle scogliere che si affacciano sulle famose spiagge di Positano. Dal momento che il bar è all’interno della montagna, offre uno dei migliori e più unici sistemi audio e di illuminazione di Positano. L’acustica usa le rocce per amplificare il suono e rende la pista da ballo più scura, migliorando la luce e la musica. Al secondo piano del locale, c’è un bellissimo ristorante che si affaccia sull’acqua e sulle spiagge. Dove il cibo fantastico va di pari passo con le viste mozzafiato. Le persone possono gustare una bella cena qui, e poi dirigersi al piano di sotto per ballare e bere qualcosa. Se non sei in vena di ballare ma vuoi ancora restare, puoi andare al terzo piano dove si trova un bar esterno e sul tetto. Questo bar ha posti a sedere e un pianoforte per il comfort e l’intrattenimento dal vivo. Il bar sul tetto, che è completamente all’aperto, offre una piacevole brezza e l’odore dell’aria salata. La musica sugli scogli è facilmente uno dei bar più unici e interessanti di Positano.