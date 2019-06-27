Lucibello Boat tours

I had the privilege of going on a short boat tour with Lucibello Positano. From walking into the outside office you can immediately feel the family atmosphere. The company was first founded by Salvatore Lucibello during the 1940’s, who noticed that many tourists wanted to see the waters he would fish in. After buying a few rowboats he immediately saw the profits of a company that revolved around boat tours. From there he could grow his fleet of ships. His heirs have continued the Lucibello legacy and currently operate 15 ships and give tours or transport to over 300 people daily.

While we were out on the water for our tour, I noticed how friendly and open the captain was. He was able to give the entire coast line, pointing out ruins from the days when pirates invaded the area. The captain is also kind enough to give suggestions on the best beaches and places to eat. He mentioned that there are many private beaches and restaurants that are only accessible by boat. These interesting facts and tid-bits make the tours even more enjoyable and memorable.

Ho avuto il privilegio di fare un giro in barca con Lucibello Positano. Dal camminare nell’ufficio esterno puoi immediatamente percepire l’atmosfera familiare. La compagnia fu fondata da Salvatore Lucibello negli anni ’40, il quale notò che molti turisti volevano vedere le acque in cui avrebbe pescato. Dopo aver comprato alcune barche a remi, vide subito i profitti di un’azienda che ruotava attorno a tour in barca. Da lì è riuscito a far crescere la sua flotta di navi. I suoi eredi hanno continuato l’eredità di Lucibello e attualmente gestiscono 15 navi e danno tour o trasporto a oltre 300 persone al giorno. Mentre eravamo fuori sull’acqua per il nostro tour, ho notato quanto fosse amichevole e aperto il capitano. Fu in grado di dare l’intera linea di costa, indicando le rovine dei giorni in cui i pirati invasero la zona. Il capitano è anche così gentile da dare suggerimenti sulle migliori spiagge e luoghi da mangiare. Ha detto che ci sono molte spiagge private e ristoranti che sono accessibili solo in barca. Questi fatti interessanti e gli incantesimi rendono i tour ancora più piacevoli e memorabili.