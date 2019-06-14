Lost and alone: A travelers worst nightmare | L’incubo dei viaggiatori, perdersi da soli

Nothing is worse than being late and lost. Unless of course you’re late, lost, don’t speak the local language, and worst of all, its Monday. I have an amazing internship that I couldn’t have asked for in my dreams. I was well into my third week when the buses in Sorrento seemed to change. I walked down to the bus stop just as I usually do, and waited by the blue EAV sign jus as I normally do. Something this time was different this time and I had no idea until it was too late.

As time passed, a crowd began to grow around the sign and a few girls began asking questions about when the bus would come. I had no data or wifi, and no way of checking the times other than those posted on the wall under the stop. Those times however can be unreliable as traffic picks up. The next bus was supposedly coming in two minutes which was perfect for getting to my internship on time. But ten minutes later it became clear that bus wasn’t going to come. An hour later and the bus still had not arrived. Neither had any of the other buses and the locals were just as concerned and confused as the tourists. There were no strikes, no traffic, and no known reason the bus was that late. I was already late for my internship, and desperate to find any affordable way to get there. I did what any other person would have done; I began to panic.

Within a few minutes of debating taking a taxi and frantically trying to find wifi, a bus pulled up. I didn’t recognize it and it looked nothing like the bus I normally took. I asked if it went to Piano, and after a slight nod, decided to get on and hope for the best. I verified my ticket and took a window seat so I would recognize when I was at my stop. The bus took roads I knew and I felt comfortable about where I was going. Within a few stops I was the only one left on the bus and suddenly we were taking turns and roads I didn’t know. I was now an hour late for my internship and had been trying to get there for two hours. I panicked again, and decided to call my mom and told her the story while holding back tears. I wanted nothing more than to be in a place I recognized or knew how to get home from. I was lost, alone, late, and couldn’t speak enough Italian to figure a way back.

In this situation, moms truly do know best. She told me to get off the bus as soon as I could. Then I could put my location into google maps or even ask people until I found someone that could help me. My luck began to turn as I got off the bus and realized I was only a mile away from my apartment. Relieved and happy, I began the trek home. I was still upset and frustrated with the situation and what had happened but happy I at least wasn’t lost anymore.

While I don’t see any foreseeable issues such as this, it is calming to have survived a worst case scenario. For anyone who may be lost in the future, always ask locals first, and then ask moms. Moms can offer advice on how to handle a situation or at the least, listen to you cry over the phone.

Niente è peggio di essere in ritardo e perso. A meno che tu non sia in ritardo, perso, non parli la lingua locale e, peggio di tutto, il suo lunedì. Ho uno stage incredibile che non avrei potuto chiedere nei miei sogni. Stavo bene nella mia terza settimana, quando gli autobus a Sorrento sembravano cambiare. Ho camminato fino alla fermata dell’autobus proprio come al solito, e ho aspettato dal simbolo blu EAV come normalmente faccio. Qualcosa questa volta era diverso questa volta e non ne avevo idea fino a quando non fu troppo tardi.

Col passare del tempo, una folla cominciò a crescere intorno al cartello e alcune ragazze iniziarono a fare domande su quando sarebbe arrivato l’autobus. Non avevo dati o wifi, e non c’era modo di controllare i tempi diversi da quelli pubblicati sul muro sotto la fermata. Quelle volte tuttavia può essere inaffidabile quando il traffico riprende. Si supponeva che il prossimo autobus sarebbe arrivato in due minuti, il che era perfetto per arrivare al mio stage in tempo. Ma dieci minuti dopo è diventato chiaro che l’autobus non sarebbe arrivato. Un’ora dopo e l’autobus non era ancora arrivato. Nessuno degli altri autobus e gli abitanti erano altrettanto preoccupati e confusi quanto i turisti. Non ci sono stati scioperi, nessun traffico, e nessun motivo noto l’autobus è stato così tardi. Ero già in ritardo per il mio internato e alla disperata ricerca di un modo conveniente per arrivarci. Ho fatto quello che qualsiasi altra persona avrebbe fatto; Ho iniziato a prendere dal panico.

Nel giro di pochi minuti di discussione prendendo un taxi e cercando freneticamente di trovare la connessione wifi, un autobus si fermò. Non l’ho riconosciuto e non assomigliava affatto al bus che usavo normalmente. Ho chiesto se è andato a Piano, e dopo un leggero cenno, ho deciso di andare avanti e sperare per il meglio. Ho verificato il mio biglietto e ho preso un posto vicino al finestrino in modo da riconoscere quando ero alla mia fermata. L’autobus ha preso strade che conoscevo e mi sono sentito a mio agio su dove stavo andando. In poche fermate ero l’unico rimasto sull’autobus e improvvisamente stavamo facendo a turno e strade che non conoscevo. Ora ero in ritardo di un’ora per il mio internato e stavo cercando di arrivarci per due ore. Ho preso di nuovo il panico e ho deciso di chiamare mia madre e le ho raccontato la storia mentre trattenevo le lacrime. Non volevo nient’altro che essere in un posto in cui riconoscevo o sapevo come tornare a casa. Ero perso, solo, in ritardo, e non potevo parlare abbastanza italiano per capire come tornare.

In questa situazione, le mamme lo sanno davvero meglio. Mi ha detto di scendere dall’autobus non appena ho potuto. Quindi potrei inserire la mia posizione in google maps o persino chiedere alla gente finché non trovassi qualcuno che potrebbe aiutarmi. La mia fortuna cominciò a girare mentre scendevo dall’autobus e mi resi conto che ero a solo un miglio dal mio appartamento. Sollevata e felice, ho iniziato il viaggio verso casa. Ero ancora sconvolta e frustrata dalla situazione e da quello che era successo, ma felice che almeno non mi ero persa.

Anche se non vedo problemi prevedibili come questo, è lecito sopravvivere nel peggiore dei casi. Per coloro che potrebbero essere persi in futuro, chiedi sempre prima ai locali e poi chiedi alle mamme. Le mamme possono offrire consigli su come gestire una situazione o, almeno, ascoltare piangere al telefono.