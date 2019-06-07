La Christi Wine – Lacrima Christi del Vesuvio Rosso

I had always heard about famous Italian wine, but never truly knew what made it so special. This past weekend I was able to enjoy a private tour of Cantine de Angelis in Sorrento. Vinicola De Angelis, the owner of the local Italian winery, was excited to show us around. We began with the history of how the winery came to be, the popular Italian way, inherited from her grandfather, to father, and then passed to herself. It has been in the family for almost 100 years and throughout time, technology has changed but many of the traditions remain the same. One of these, is where they buy their grapes from. The winery buys their grapes from the same family her grandfather and father bought from. Even with some traditions staying the same, the technology is greatly different from her grandfathers generation. In order to remember her roots and small beginnings, De Angelis still keeps her grandfathers original barrels and equipment on display in the winery.

The wine that is made at Cantine de Angelis is unique from other Italian wines. It’s called La Christi or, Laycryma Christi wine. This wine is made of grapes that are only grown on Mount Vesuivus. The name La Christi, comes from the story that when Lucifer fell from heaven, Christ cried and his tears landed on the mountain causing the soil to be fertile enough for growing grapes.

In an interview with De Angelis, She told us her favorite part of the process was going to the vineyard to collect the grapes for the wine making process. She says, “The same grapes can have different tasting wine based off the altitude and soil the grapes are grown in” and, “It is this soil that makes Italian wine different than others.”

After learning the history, we moved onto the process of making the famous La Christi wine. The red wine must be heated and constantly stirred every ten minutes for days, causing the grape juice to be pulled out of the grapes, leaving the skins dry like raisins. The white wine however, is cooled for a week so that any sediment has time to settle to the bottom of the barrel. When the wine runs clear, it is time for the aging process to begin. The wine is then aged in their speciality barrels and then brought upstairs to be packaged where about 9,000 bottles are filled daily.

One reason why Italian wine is known as the best, has to do with the chemistry of the wine. Italian wine by law must have less than 200 milligrams of sulfate per liter in red wine, and less than 120 milligrams in white wine. This compared to the maximum of 400 milligrams in the United States, gives Italian wine a richer flavor than American wine. While sulfate is not harmful to people in these small doses, it does affect the metallic taste and intensity of a hangover, with more sulfate being more dangerous.

After finishing a tasting and buying a few bottles, we were sad to be done. A close friend, Katlin Foley said, “She was right about leading us to heaven” and she couldn’t have been more correct.

Ho sempre sentito parlare del famoso vino italiano, ma non ho mai saputo veramente cosa lo rendesse così speciale. Lo scorso fine settimana ho potuto godere di un tour privato di Cantine de Angelis a Sorrento. Vinicola De Angelis, proprietaria della locale cantina italiana, era entusiasta di mostrarci in giro. Abbiamo iniziato con la storia di come è nata la cantina, la famosa strada italiana, ereditata da suo nonno, da padre, e poi passata a se stessa. È stato nella famiglia per quasi 100 anni e nel tempo, la tecnologia è cambiata, ma molte delle tradizioni rimangono le stesse. Uno di questi è dove acquistano le loro uve. La cantina acquista le loro uve dalla stessa famiglia da cui il nonno e il padre hanno acquistato. Anche se alcune tradizioni restano le stesse, la tecnologia è molto diversa dalla generazione dei suoi nonni. Per ricordare le sue radici e i suoi piccoli inizi, De Angelis conserva ancora i barili originali e le attrezzature esposte in cantina utilizzati dai loro antenati.

Il vino prodotto a Cantine de Angelis è unico rispetto ad altri vini italiani. Si chiama La Christi o, Laycrima Christi wine. Questo vino è fatto con uve che vengono coltivate esclusivamente sul Vesuvio. Il nome La Christi, deriva dal fatto che quando Lucifero cadde dal cielo, Cristo pianse e le sue lacrime atterrarono sulla montagna facendo sì che il terreno fosse abbastanza fertile per la coltivazione dell’uva. In un’intervista con De Angelis, ci ha detto che la sua parte preferita del processo era andare in vigna per raccogliere le uve per il processo di vinificazione. Dice: “Le stesse uve possono avere diversi vini da degustazione in base all’altitudine e al suolo in cui vengono coltivate le uve” e, “È questo terreno che rende il vino italiano diverso dagli altri”. Dopo aver appreso la storia, siamo passati al processo di creazione del famoso vino La Christi. Il vino rosso deve essere riscaldato e mescolato costantemente ogni dieci minuti per giorni, causando l’estrazione del succo d’uva dalle uve, lasciando le bucce asciutte come l’uvetta. Il vino bianco, tuttavia, viene raffreddato per una settimana in modo che ogni sedimento abbia il tempo di depositarsi sul fondo della canna. Quando il vino scorre chiaro, è tempo di iniziare il processo di invecchiamento. Il vino viene poi invecchiato nelle loro botti speciali e poi portato al piano di sopra per essere imballato dove vengono riempite giornalmente circa 9000 bottiglie. Uno dei motivi per cui il vino italiano è conosciuto come il migliore, ha a che fare con la chimica del vino. Il vino italiano per legge deve contenere meno di 200 milligrammi di solfato per litro nel vino rosso e meno di 120 milligrammi nel vino bianco. Questo rispetto al massimo di 400 milligrammi negli Stati Uniti, conferisce al vino italiano un sapore più ricco rispetto al vino americano. Mentre il solfato non è dannoso per le persone in queste piccole dosi, influisce sul gusto metallico e l’intensità di una sbornia, con più solfato che è più pericoloso. Dopo aver finito una degustazione e acquistato alcune bottiglie, eravamo tristi di aver finito. Una cara amica, Katlin Foley ha detto: “Aveva ragione nel condurci in paradiso” e non avrebbe potuto essere più corretta.