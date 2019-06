Ferdinando Rucco appointed Chief Engineer of Mardi Gras. E’ di Piano di Sorrento il nuovo capo Ingegnere della Carnival Cruise

Piano di Sorrento Nautical School classmate, Ferdinando Ruocco, has been appointed Chief Engineer for Carnival Cruise Line’s newest ship, Mardi Gras. Ruocco has been with Carnival for twenty two years and has been the chief engineer on seven different cruise liners, with the most recent being Carnival Valor. Mardi Gras will be the first in a new generation of ships in North America to be powered by clean-burning fuel and will be set to sail in summer of 2020.

Chief Engineer Ferdinando Ruocco: A graduate of the Nino Bixio Nautical School in Piano di Sorrento, Italy, Ruocco joined Carnival in 1997 following a career in the tanker industry. He was named chief engineer of Carnival Triumph in 2010, and over the past nine years, has served in this capacity for six vessels, most recently Carnival Valor. He has also served as the fleet’s chief engineer working with Carnival Corporation’s Maritime Quality Assurance team to prepare the company for its two new Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG)-powered vessels.

“I am truly proud and honored to be a part of this groundbreaking journey which is a technological advancement for our company, as well as a professional development opportunity for our entire technical team,” Ruocco said. – He told the well-known cruiseindustrynews newspaper