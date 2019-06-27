The famous Brunellas fashion store rests at the top of the Positano shopping streets. Like a king or queen watching over the kingdom, Brunellas sits and watches over Positano. This original store still has the fabrics and sewing machines in the back of the store where the family can be seen making their famous clothes. The only thing missing is the loom which resides close in Napels, Italy. Their most beautiful clothes hang out the outside the store from tree branches. This creates a beautiful and mysterious entrance to the store that hypnotizes customers as they walk in. The influence of Brunellas can also be seen walking down the streets to the Positano beaches in the windows of other clothing stores. The fashion icon also has stores across Italy and can be seen on beaches worldwide.

More of their clothes on their website here . (Clicca per scoprire tutti le collezioni de La Bottega di Brunella)

Il famoso negozio di moda La Bottega di Brunella si trova in cima alle vie dello shopping di Positano. Come un re o una regina che sorveglia il regno, Brunella si siede e veglia su Positano. Questo negozio originale ha ancora i tessuti e le macchine da cucire nel retro del negozio in cui la famiglia può essere vista facendo i loro vestiti famosi. L’unica cosa che manca è il telaio che risiede vicino a Napoli, in Italia. I loro vestiti più belli si estendono all’esterno del negozio dai rami degli alberi. Questo crea un ingresso bellissimo e misterioso al negozio che ipnotizza i clienti mentre camminano. L’influenza delle Brunelle può anche essere vista camminare per le strade verso le spiagge di Positano nelle vetrine di altri negozi di abbigliamento. L’icona della moda ha anche negozi in tutta Italia e può essere vista sulle spiagge di tutto il mondo.