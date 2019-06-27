Euronics Mastellone. The man who brought light to Sorrento and Positano| L’uomo che ha portato la luce a Sorrento e Positano

Like most things in Italy, the popular electronics store in Piano, Mastellone F. & Co. Sas, has a long and rich history. The store was founded in the 1930s by two brothers. The current owner took over the store from his uncle who inherited it during WW2 from his brother. It also has the luxury of staying in the same family since it opened as well as being the first electronics and light store in Piano. The owner still recollects his Uncle telling him stories of how people first thought the lightbulbs were candles, and would attempt to blow them out. This sweet anecdote is not only a testimony of the history of the store, but also shows how the store has evolved with the time since then.

Mastellone F. & Co. Sas currently sells everything from lightbulbs to T.V.s and children’s games. Walking into the store you would never guess that it has been opened for so many years. Going into the office however, there are still glimmers of the past along the walls. The founding brothers portraits hang on the back wall next to paintings and memoirs. On another wall is an invoice from the first customer and a diploma celebrating the stores 50th anniversary. Walking through these electronics, there is a strong sense of heritage that combines with the modern technology to create a unique and distinctive store.

Come la maggior parte delle cose in Italia, il famoso negozio di elettronica di Piano, Mastellone F. & Co. Sas, ha una lunga e ricca storia. Il negozio è stato fondato negli anni ’30 da due fratelli. L’attuale proprietario ha rilevato il negozio da suo zio che lo ha ereditato durante la seconda guerra mondiale da suo fratello. Ha anche il lusso di rimanere nella stessa famiglia da quando ha aperto oltre ad essere il primo negozio di elettronica e luci in Piano. Il proprietario ricorda ancora lo zio raccontandogli storie su come le persone pensavano che le lampadine fossero le candele, e avrebbe cercato di farle esplodere. Questo dolce aneddoto non è solo una testimonianza della storia del negozio, ma mostra anche come il negozio si sia evoluto nel tempo da allora. Mastellone F. & Co. Sas attualmente vende di tutto, dalle lampadine a T.V.s ai giochi per bambini. Entrando nel negozio non immagineresti mai che sia stato aperto per così tanti anni. Andando in ufficio, tuttavia, ci sono ancora barlumi del passato lungo le pareti. I ritratti dei fratelli fondatori sono appesi alla parete di fondo accanto a dipinti e memorie. Su un altro muro c’è una fattura del primo cliente e un diploma che celebra il cinquantesimo anniversario dei negozi. Camminando attraverso questi dispositivi elettronici, c’è un forte senso del patrimonio che si combina con la tecnologia moderna per creare un negozio unico e distintivo.