Capri, the Grotta Azzurra by Lauren Peters

One of Capri’s most treasured jewels is the Grotta Azzurra, also known as the Blue Grotta. The Blue Grotto was the personal swimming pool of the king, Tiberius, who decorated it with now fallen statues of King Triton and Neptune. After his time, it was believed that the grotto was home to sea monsters and witches so many people stopped visiting it. Later, it was rediscovered in 1861 by a german writer who was brought by a local fisherman. After writing about it in his books, the beautiful site became popular once again.

The grotto gets its famous blue coloring from the limestone that makes up the island. The limestone helps to filer out hues of red and yellow from the sun making the water supernaturally blue. A small hole in the limestone under the water lets light into the grotto and makes the water illuminate from below you. Because of this, if you put your hand in the water, it seems to glow.

Before you can see the rich blue color, you have to get into the cave. While inside the grotto is quite large and can fit many people, the entrance is very small and can barely fit the boats that go through it. At only a meter tall, visitors must lay down in the boat while the driver leans back in a limbo like fashion. Once inside, visitors can go swimming or stay in the boat and enjoy the natural beauty around them. While you’re only inside for a short amount of time, it truly is one of the most amazing things you can experience while in Capri.

My time inside is a moment I will never forget and something I wish I could live forever. I was jealous of the drivers who are able to spend days on end going inside with their customers. I was fortunate to have such a short wait time on a beautiful day. Even looking back, it seems the pictures I took don’t do justice to the magical experience. Every day I will treasure the time I spent inside something so beautiful.

Una delle più importanti attrazioni turistiche di Capri è la Grotta Azzurra. La Grotta Azzurra era la piscina personale del re, Tiberio, che la decorò con statue cadute del re Tritone e di Nettuno. Dopo il suo tempo, si credeva che la grotta fosse la dimora di mostri marini e streghe, così tante persone smisero di visitarla. Più tardi, è stato riscoperto nel 1861 da uno scrittore tedesco che è stato portato da un pescatore locale. Dopo averlo scritto nei suoi libri, il bellissimo sito è diventato di nuovo popolare. La grotta prende la sua famosa colorazione blu dal calcare che costituisce l’isola. Il calcare aiuta a filtrare le tonalità di rosso e giallo dal sole rendendo l’acqua soprannaturale. Un piccolo buco nel calcare sotto l’acqua fa entrare la luce nella grotta e fa illuminare l’acqua da sotto di te. Per questo motivo, se metti la mano nell’acqua, sembra risplendere. Prima di poter vedere il ricco colore blu, devi entrare nella caverna. Mentre all’interno della grotta è abbastanza grande e può ospitare molte persone, l’ingresso è molto piccolo e riesce a malapena a montare le barche che lo attraversano. A solo un metro di altezza, i visitatori devono sdraiarsi sulla barca mentre l’autista si appoggia in un limbo alla moda. Una volta all’interno, i visitatori possono andare a nuotare o rimanere in barca e godersi la bellezza naturale che li circonda. Mentre sei solo dentro per un breve periodo di tempo, è davvero una delle cose più incredibili che puoi provare mentre sei a Capri. Il mio tempo dentro è un momento che non dimenticherò mai e qualcosa che vorrei poter vivere per sempre. Ero geloso dei piloti che sono in grado di passare giorni interi a entrare con i loro clienti. Ho avuto la fortuna di avere un tempo di attesa così breve in una bella giornata. Anche guardando indietro, sembra che le immagini che ho scattato non rendano giustizia all’esperienza magica. Ogni giorno farò tesoro del tempo trascorso in qualcosa di così bello.