A beautiful bus ride to a beautiful city | Una bella corsa in autobus per una bellissima città

Italian transportation can be terrifying. From the narrow streets and dodging scooters, to the fact that everything is in Italian, it can be easy to get turned around. Luckily there are some trips that are easier to make than others. The trip from Sorrento to Positano is by far one of the easiest traveling experiences I have ever had. The bus station is located right next to the train station, making it easy for any commuter to get to. I was able to walk to the ticket counter and ask for a bus ticket to Positano, then get the exact directions to get on my bus.

I am naturally over-anxious and have a tendency to panic before panic is necessary. So when I walked to the stop and there was no bus waiting for me, I began to get nervous. This is when I could see how many Italians are used to having panicked tourists like myself. There was an information stand right in the middle of all the stops where the worker could speak fluent english and happily told me that in fact my bus had not arrived yet but would be arriving soon. Within two minutes, my bus showed up and I got on. I was also nervous about getting off and potentially missing my stop. However, the driver of the bus announced every stop we were at so that anyone who needed to get off could. The drive along the coast is also beautiful and well worth the bus ticket.

Il trasporto italiano può essere terrificante. Dalle strade strette e schivando gli scooter, al fatto che tutto sia in italiano, può essere facile girarsi. Fortunatamente ci sono alcuni viaggi che sono più facili da fare rispetto ad altri. Il viaggio da Sorrento a Positano è di gran lunga una delle esperienze di viaggio più facili che abbia mai avuto. La stazione degli autobus si trova proprio accanto alla stazione ferroviaria, rendendo facile per qualsiasi pendolare per arrivare. Sono stata in grado di raggiungere la biglietteria e chiedere un biglietto dell’autobus per Positano, quindi ottenere le indicazioni esatte per salire sul mio autobus. Sono naturalmente troppo ansiosa e ho la tendenza al panico prima che il panico sia necessario. Così, quando ho camminato fino alla fermata e non c’era nessun autobus che mi aspettava, ho cominciato a innervosirmi. Questo è quando ho potuto vedere quanti italiani sono abituati ad avere turisti in preda al panico come me. C’era uno stand informativo nel bel mezzo di tutte le fermate dove il lavoratore parlava un inglese fluente e mi disse felicemente che in effetti il ​​mio autobus non era ancora arrivato ma sarebbe arrivato presto. Nel giro di due minuti, il mio autobus si presentò e io salii. Ero anche preoccupata di scendere e potenzialmente mi mancava la fermata. Tuttavia, l’autista dell’autobus annunciò ogni fermata in cui ci trovavamo, in modo che chiunque avesse bisogno di scendere potesse farlo. Anche la passeggiata lungo la costa è bellissima e vale il biglietto dell’autobus.