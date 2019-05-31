Today I had the luxury of being shown Bar Romano and their delicious bakery. The dough for all the pastries are made fresh every day and set to rest for twenty-four hours to have the best quality. The bakers take their time with the it to ensure that it has the right texture as well as the right taste. Many bakers forgo the resting period for the dough which can then cause it to not rise properly while baking. This process is one of the many things that sets Bar Romano apart from other cafes.

After baking the dough, bakers add fresh fillings, cremes, or fruit to the various pastries that they make. They can make everything from cannolis to custom cakes, to even plain croissants. These delicious works of art are then topped with beautiful decorations that could be made of fondant or frosting flowers and are then presented to customers inside the shop.

The people who come to Bar Romano for a bite to eat almost always have smiles on their faces when they walk in, and always leave happily. The adults eagerly drink their espresso while children stare into the pastry display cases. For a blissful second the troubles of work or traffic seem to disappear as the customers take their first sips and bites of their meals. The warm atmosphere and friendly baristas make even a tourist feel right at home.

Oggi ho avuto il lusso di poter vedere il Bar Romano ed i loro buonissimi dolci. L’impasto per i dolci viene fatto fresco ogni giorno e lasciato riposare ventiquattro ore per ottenere la miglior qualità possibile. I fornai si prendono tutto il tempo necessario per essere sicuri che abbia la giusta consistenza così come il gusto perfetto. Molti fornai rinunciano al tempo di riposo per l’impasto, ma ciò comporterà la non riuscita della lievitazione durante la cottura in forno. Questo processo è una delle tante cose che contraddistinguono il Bar Romano da tutti gli altri bar.

Dopo la cottura dell’impasto, i fornai aggiungono le farciture, creme, o frutti ai vari pasticcini creati. Loro possono fare di tutto dai cannoli alle torte personalizzate, fino anche ai semplici croissants. Queste deliziose opere d’arte vengono poi ricoperte con bellissime decorazioni che possono essere fatte con fondenti (pasta di zucchero) oppure fiori glassati e vengono poi presentati ai clienti all’interno del negozio.

Le persone che vengono al Bar Romano anche solo per un boccone, hanno sempre facce sorridenti quando entrano e se ne vanno sempre felici. Gli adulti bevono il loro caffè espresso mentre i bambini hanno gli occhi fissi sulle vetrine dei dolci. Per un felice secondo i problemi al lavoro oppure lo stress del traffico sembrano sparire non appena i clienti iniziano a sorseggiare e mangiare i loro pasti. Un’atmosfera calda ed i baristi amichevoli fanno sentire perfino un turista come se fosse a casa.