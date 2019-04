Good afternoon from Australia.

On Friday 12th April, my husband and I, Denis and Jennifer Blakey, did a private tour of Pompeii with our guide Alessandra. After about an hour, I had a fall in the walkway leading out from the prostitute area. Alessandra called your onsite First Aid Medical Team, and they responded very quickly. After they assessed my injury, and I couldn’t walk, they called the ambulance and 5 medicos used a carry chair to take me through the complex, through the museum and out to the ambulance.

Your Medical Team were very professional with Italian humour thrown in, and I was kept occupied on the pathway, taking my mind off my pain. About 200 tourists passed by me and several slipped on the same wet sand basalt rocks while looking to see what had happened to me.

The hospital x-rayed my ankle, and I have a fracture of the outside of the right ankle. I was given clearance to fly, and our travel insurance took over the planning to get us home to Australia. I had 2 days in Sorrento immobilised, and then flew out of Rome on Monday 14th April.

Please pass on our THANKS to your medical team. They made my experience bearable.

We will have to come back one day and finish our tour of Pompeii. What we saw was extremely interesting.

Regards