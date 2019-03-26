Il Sentiero degli Dei, The Path of the Gods. Amalfi Coast da Bomerano di Agerola a Positano come e cosa fare

The Sentiero degli Dei links the tiny hilltop town of Agerola with Nocelle, a fraction of Positano nestled on the slopes of Monte Peruso.

The name of the footpath, The Path of the Gods, is an indication of the spectacular scenery enroute. Ideally, walkers should walk from Agerola to Nocelle, and not vice-versa; the route runs gently downhill from this direction, with magnificent views of the Amalfi Coast and the island of Capri.

