Positano . La perla della Costiera amalfitana incontra “The big apple”, la Grande Mela, New York. La novità di questa estate nel campo della cucina di qualità è proprio Ohimà, questa non poteva non realizzare un grandissimo evento che già si annuncia come essere il più importante di questo inizio ottobre in Costa d’ Amalfi. E’ assolutamente consigliabile prenotare al più presto

La cucina è contaminazione. Ce l’hanno insegnato nomi del calibro di Gualtiero Marchesi, Ezio Santin, Ferran Adrià solo per citarne alcuni.

Positano suggella un’unione gastronomica con la Grande Mela (per rimanere in tema food). Un incontro nato dall’esigenza sempre più incombente di non etichettare la cucina. Anche un hot dog, se ben fatto, può essere cucina gourmet.

Il 5 ottobre, i mari si incontrano, le distanze si annullano. New York e Positano, per una sera vivono sullo stesso fuso orario per fondersi in un’esperienza di gusto #storiedicibo

New York a Positano

Per info e prenotazioni: 089 811691

[evento realizzato in collaborazione con Birra Karma]

Culinary art in Positano: Ohimà BrasseriePOSITANOOhimà Brasserie opened it’s doors in Positano earlier this year with the aim of bringing culinary art served in a paired back and relaxed atmosphere. The focus is primarily on sourcing the best organic products from local producers and re-working traditional Mediterranean cuisine. With a modern and artful decor, a young dynamic chef, and attentive staff, the project is a well put-together operation that delivers. It also doubles up as shop where you can buy some of the finest Italian food products from around the region and beyond. Owned and run by the Collina family from Positano, we caught up with them after trying their four-course tasting experience to find out more about their approach and inspiration.

What was the inspiration behind Ohimà?

The inspiration to open Ohimà comes from the passion we feel for culinary art. Ohimà has been conceived, designed, and built with careful consideration to the experience we want to encounter ourselves when dining — good food and a pleasant atmosphere.

We noticed the beautiful presentation of the dishes, like art served on a plate. Beyond the aesthetics, are there other reasons why this is important for you?

For us, it is not just about cooking, assembling and combining organic ingredients, but also serving culinary art. Firstly, the dish looks beautiful and appealing, but beyond that, it’s the respect we want to pay to the carefully selected ingredients sourced from the best local producers. At Ohimà, it’s an important core value that products and ingredients we source are produced organically.

What impression would you like to leave with diners at Ohimà?

We are committed to making sure dining at Ohimà means having a tasteful experience in a relaxed atmosphere. Our dishes are re-workings of traditional Mediterranean cuisine, all of them made with excellent organic ingredients and produce. This is the core idea we want to be remembered for. Choosing Ohima means indulging yourself with a slow and relaxing break, essential not only to fully enjoy our dishes but also to rediscover the pleasure of eating together.

We understand Ohimà means ‘hey mamma’ in Neapolitan. What’s the idea behind the name?

Ohimà is a Neapolitan appellative to call your mother. We chose this name with the intent of paying homage to our mother who, for years, worked in this place, where she founded her fashion boutique. It’s a reminder for us every day to do better. Furthermore, we want to offer our guests a tasteful experience that is characterised by care and attention, the way that a mother dedicates to preparing a meal for her children.

Chef Emanuele prepares everything exquisitely, please tell us more about him.

When we met Emanuele, we immediately found ourselves in tune with his ideas of ​​cooking and food. He is Neapolitan and understands the home-cooking from this region. He is also an artist, and we are very proud to have him in our team, especially for the respect and the love he has for his work.

Ohimà’s location has some interesting history, it’s inevitable that a restaurant with a focus on culinary art is here today.

The place in which we find ourselves has known different forms of art. Today, the culinary one, but in the past it was a cinema, and before then our mother’s fashion boutique. In addition to being a restaurant, we are also a food shop where our guests can buy the best locally sourced product. These include craft beers, Gragnano pasta, anchovies and Cetara colatura, Tuscan and Apulian oils, Trapani salt, and much more.

Ohimà Brasserie

Via Cristoforo Colombo, 17

84017 Positano (SA)

ohimabrasserie.it

Amalfitan recommends: The four-course tasting menu. ( Fonte Amalfitan.com )