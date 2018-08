Il Sommelier di Positanonews Arturo Terminiello a Londra come Giudice del Women’s Spirit Awards

Il Sommelier di Positanonews Arturo Terminiello richiesto a Londra come Giudice del Women’s Spirit Awards, una delle più importanti manifestazioni londinesi riguardanti vino. Positanonews augura un in bocca al lupo al nostro Sommelier. Qui di seguito la richiesta giunta.

Dear Arturo,

Congratulations YOU have been Pre-Selected as a Women's Wine & Spirits Awards Judge! For the Women’s Wine & amp; Spirits Awards, the Most Important Wine & Spirits Awards Judged by Women Buyers, the Judges are carefully selected as the most important female buyers of wines and spirits. Their roles are one of the following:

• Purchasing decision makers at major wine Importers, Distributors and Wholesalers

• Restaurant and bar Buyers

• Purchasing decision makers at major and medium sized Retailers

The Women’s Wine & Spirits Awards Grand Tasting will be held at the Royal Thames Yacht Club,