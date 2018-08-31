You have been selected for Positano Premia la Danza, what did you feel at the thought of dancing on the same stage where Massine and the great Rudolf Nureyev performed? What do they represent for you and what does this award mean for you?

It is so gratifying to be recognized for what you do. To be put in the elite line of great artists along side with Rudolf Nureyev it is simply amazing.

Why did you choose ballet in your life and how did you start?

I started at 6 doing ice skating, then at 8 I decided to join my sister in ballet classes after watching Maximiliano Guerra performed Spartacus. I did Soccer and Ballet simultaneously, but ballet was stronger!

What does ballet mean to you and how do you live it? What do you feel when you dance?

Being a ballet dancer is not only a profession, it is a way of living. It means everything to me. I was born with a gift and to share it with an audience, it is the maximum reward.

How do you see yourself and other ballet dancers? Who do you appreciate the most?

I can’t speak of my self . Maybe this kind of awards can speak for me. What I appreciate is when dancers become artists.

What’s the show that engaged you the most and why?

Every show for me is very special. This year (2018) has been great to work with Wayne McGREGOR and with Justin Peck. Having new works choreograph on you and for you it’s an amazing gift.

What would you suggest to a young boy who wants to start ballet?

I would suggest to the young generation to watch live performances. As much as they can and to watch every rehearsal that they are part of. Trining your body is as important as well as observing.