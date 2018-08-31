Intervista al vincitore del Premio la Danza di Positano Herman Cornejo
It is so gratifying to be recognized for what you do. To be put in the elite line of great artists along side with Rudolf Nureyev it is simply amazing.
I started at 6 doing ice skating, then at 8 I decided to join my sister in ballet classes after watching Maximiliano Guerra performed Spartacus. I did Soccer and Ballet simultaneously, but ballet was stronger!
Being a ballet dancer is not only a profession, it is a way of living. It means everything to me. I was born with a gift and to share it with an audience, it is the maximum reward.
I can’t speak of my self . Maybe this kind of awards can speak for me. What I appreciate is when dancers become artists.
Every show for me is very special. This year (2018) has been great to work with Wayne McGREGOR and with Justin Peck. Having new works choreograph on you and for you it’s an amazing gift.
I would suggest to the young generation to watch live performances. As much as they can and to watch every rehearsal that they are part of. Trining your body is as important as well as observing.
