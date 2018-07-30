L’Arte delle CERAMICHE CASOLA, convive nel magico scenario dei reperti appena restaurati e aperti al pubblico della villa Romana

Nel mese di luglio 2018 senza trascurare diverse sponsorizzazioni , contribuendo ad incentivare lo sport, l’arte e la cultura, l’Azienda Ceramiche Casola, vive la realtà di Positano come nessun altro e si differenzia creando opere d’arte nelle magiche strade di Positano trasformando la cartografia e rendendo l’urbanistica un percorso di arte .

Una visibilità che nasce dall’intuito dei Fratelli Casola di far vivere Positano rendendola un museo a cielo aperto .

La Villa Romana di Positano è uno dei più suggestivi spazi archeologici ipogei di età romana rinvenuti negli ultimi anni in Italia meridionale ha aperto finalmente al grande pubblico.a luglio 2018

Ceramiche Casola, presente con due negozi nei dintorni delle villa, ha realizzato per il Comune due ricostruzioni dei famosi affreschi rinvenuti nella villa .

Gli affreschi sono stati realizzati nei dintorni della Chiesa dell’Assunta e nei pressi dell’entrata della Villa Romana e della Cripta riproducono i disegni significativi rinvenuti e sono stati realizzati seguendo una tecnica pittorica , di proprietà esclusiva chiamata “ affresco ceramico”

I Fratelli Casola, si dichiarano entusiasti di quest’attività che immerge l’Arte nell’Arte.

La storia e la Bellezza delle Ceramiche Casola nel magico scenario di Positano

Title: Villa Romana and Ceramica Casola, a marriage of art in the magical streets of Positano.

The Art of CERAMICHE CASOLA, coexists in the magical scenery of the newly restored artefacts open to the public of the Roman villa.

In July 2018 the company

without neglecting several sponsorships, helping to encourage sport, art and culture, the Ceramiche Casola Company, lives the reality of Positano like no other and be different creating works of art in the magical streets of Positano transforming the cartography and making urban planning is a path of art.

A visibility that arises from the intuition of the Casola Brothers to make Positano live, making it an open-air museum.

The Roman Villa of Positano is one of the most striking underground archaeological sites of the Roman age found in recent years in southern Italy has finally opened to the general public. In July 2018Ceramiche Casola, present with two shops around the villas, has created for the Municipality two reconstructions of the famous frescoes found in the villa.The frescoes have been created around the Church of the Assumption and near the entrance of the Villa Romana and the Crypt reproduce the significant drawings found and were made following a painting technique, exclusive property called “ceramic fresco”The Brothers Casola, declare themselves enthusiastic about this activity that immerses Art in Art.The history and the beauty of the Cerola Casola in the magical scenery of Positano

