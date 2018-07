MAR Positano – La Villa Romana aperta al pubblico dal 1 agosto – acquisto biglietti solo online

Tickets

The tickets for the guided tour of the Roman maritime villa can be purchased only and exclusively online, on the website: https://marpositano.it/en/ticket/

General Information

The time of the tour is indicated on the ticket. It is advisable to show up at the ticket office 15 minutes in advance, exhibiting the paper ticket receipt.

The delay entails a missed visit and does not give the right to a refund; it is possible to cancel the reservation at least two days in advance, on the website: https://marpositano.it/en/ticket/ using your order code.

Timetable and duration

The visits take place every day, from 09.00 to 21.00; the guided tour lasts about 30 minutes, for security reasons, the groups are composed in a maximum number of 10 people.

We recommend wearing appropriate clothing and comfortable shoes.

Access for disable people

The path accessible for disabled people, during the opening hours and days, goes through the church of Santa Maria Assunta. It is therefore advisable, before booking, to request information from the ticket office regarding the times in which it is possible to visit.

Exemptions

The following categories are exempt from ticket payment:

• minors up to 12 years, accompanied;

• tourist interpreters of the European Union, when their work is needed alongside the guide, by showing a valid license issued by the competent authority;

• members of the I.C.O.M (international council of museum);

• tourist guides of the European Union, by showing a valid license issued by the competent authority;

• groups of students of public and private schools of the European Union, accompanied by their teachers, upon reservation of the established quota by the head of the institution, within the maximum limit of one daily shift, according to the indications provided by the security plan or prior agreement with the museum structure;

• European Union citizens with disabilities and their family member or other companion who demonstrates their membership in social-health care services;

• teachers of art history, by showing a suitable document;

• journalists in good standing with the payment of membership fees, by showing a suitable document proving their professional activity

however it is advisable to contact the ticket office to arrange the visit.

CONTACTS

ticketoffice@marpositano.it

telefono 331.20.85.821