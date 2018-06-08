Positano: The impressive prewedding of Alla Kosova and Scott La Roque at Rada

Be amazed” was the watchword of the impressive party that took place last night at Rada, on the Positano’s main beach.

The location by Peppe Russo, already naturally spectacular, overlooking the sea and the colorful and shiny pyramid of the houses of Positano, was yesterday, June 7, completely reshaped by a staff of over 50 people to host the party of the year: the prewedding of Alla Kosova and Scott La Roque.

The couple, Russian’s origin for her and American’s for him, decided to entertain and amaze their guests with an original white party.

Armando Malafronte and his team took care of the flower decorations under the directives of Preston Bailey, internationally renowned events designer, and his team of florists.

The white theme of the party was balanced by a mirid of flowers with striking colors: cascades of orchids at Music on the Rocks, vertiginous floral arrangements on all the tables of the restaurant, an unusual and spectacular flowers’ peacock, one of the more famous and beloved composition by Mr. Bailey, that was set up at the entrance to await the arrival of the hundred guests who reached the venue on private boats as real VIPS.

The dress code of the party was strictly white, except the future bride who wore a wonderful silver mermaid dress.

The club was completely shielded from the view of the guests with draperies, panels and structures assembled since the morning by Wedding Solution’s staff, creating the optical illusion of entering a dark gallery lit only by skilful plays of light and thus surprising the guests after dinner with the disco.

At the entrance, musicians and artists welcomed the guests, escorting them to the restaurant with their musical and dance performances.

More than 200 candles enlightened the entrance staircase and both terraces of the restaurant. A 5-members band entertained guests during dinner. After the banquet and the toast the party continued in the Music on the rocks’ club, (re-arranged during the dinner) where the group of Elan Artist, by Joshua Friedman, performed acrobatic dances with spectacular costumes.

The celebration was entirely off grid!

The entire event was organized by the international agency Zabinsky Events in close collaboration with Sunland agency and Rada’s event planners: Sara Marzullo, Valeria Vitiello and Lara Cinque. The whole Rada’s staff, the kitchen led by chef Emilio Desiderio, the Fly Bar under the watchful eye of Frank Formicola, the restaurant directed by Stefano Barba, the Music’s bar supervised by Ivan Contino, contributed admirably to the success of a truly exclusive and unforgettable evening.

Valeria Vitiello