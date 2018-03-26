La foto dei Lettori di Positano News
Concerto Lake Forest HS Choir
Più informazioni su
Nella Cattedrale di Sorrento,martedì 27 marzo alle ore 18:45
Musica classica, sacra e gospel.
Giovani viaggiatori con la passione per la musica.
Un coro di studenti americani diretti dal Maestro Timothy Haskett. Vi aspettiamo numerosi!
INGRESSO LIBERO
