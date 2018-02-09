Amalfi Coast Trail e il sentiero degli Dei con una foto di Positano su The Guardian l’importante giornale inglese, fra i più importanti al mondo. Un ampio servizio sui sentieri con l’immagine della perla della Costiera amalfitana …

Who wouldn’t want to walk in the steps of the gods? Or, at any rate, run and/or hike the Path of the Gods. This stunning route winds through and along the sheer cliffs of the Amalfi oast. Around every corner is a view of the sparkling Mediterranean, or a bird’s eye glimpse of the coastal towns and villages, like so many dolls houses interspersed with the dark green of olive tree foliage.

The full path is about 13km (8 miles), and you can travel it in either direction, though the views are better if you go from east to west (starting in Bomerano, ending in Nocelle, just outside Positano). Moving in that direction means the best views are always in front of you, and also means the sun will be behind you in the morning – better for both taking photos and not boiling if you are there in the summer heat. This direction also gives you slightly more downhill, though the trail is technical at times, and there certainly plenty of unrunnable stretches – and why would you want to hurry anyway? Some parts of the path also require careful map reading – for which I thoroughly recommend this guide/leaflet with helpful photos from Giovanni Visetti. This detailed guide is also worth printing out, as it lists some picturesque views/pit stops for water en route.

For those who prefer a smoother surface, road running is possible. You just need to keep your wits about you, and get up very early. The roads along the coast soon become very congested with slow-moving coaches (followed inches behind by impatient Italian drivers) and there aren’t any pavements to speak of, so you are taking your life into your own hands. A much better option – if you don’t want to embark on a long trail run – is to find a quiet stretch of hill path and run hill repeats.

Races to enter

Of course, you could enter an organised race. The stunning Amalfi Coast Trailtakes place on 26 March and is a stage race totalling 94km, with 5,300 metres of elevation gain. It’s a very small race, of just 40 runners, with an option for 20 trekkers too – this is split over five stages, so it is entirely doable with a reasonable level of fitness. It also functions as an active form of run-tourism itself, incorporating a visit to Pompeii, a section taking in Vesuvius and a start on the island of Capri.

Another beautiful option in the early summer is the Amalfi-Positano Ultra Trail, taking place on 26 May 2018. This is actually a series of races, from the 50k ‘full’ ultra, down through a 35km ‘Trail of the Sirens’ to a 17km ‘Trail of the gods’. ..

Chi non vorrebbe camminare sui gradini degli dei? Oppure, in ogni caso, corri e / o cammina sul Sentiero degli Dei. Questo straordinario itinerario si snoda lungo le scogliere a picco sul mare di Amalfi. Dietro ogni angolo c’è una vista del Mediterraneo scintillante, o uno scorcio a volo d’uccello delle città e dei villaggi costieri, come tante case di bambole inframmezzate dal verde scuro del fogliame di ulivo.

Il percorso completo è di circa 13 km (8 miglia), e si può viaggiare in entrambe le direzioni, anche se i panorami sono migliori se si va da est a ovest (a partire da Bomerano, che termina a Nocelle, appena fuori Positano). Muoversi in quella direzione significa che i migliori panorami sono sempre di fronte a voi, e significa anche che il sole sarà dietro di voi al mattino – meglio sia per scattare foto che per non bollire se ci siete nella calura estiva. Questa direzione ti dà anche un po ‘più di discesa, anche se la pista è tecnica a tratti, e ci sono sicuramente molti tratti irraggiungibili – e perché vorresti sbrigarti comunque? Alcune parti del percorso richiedono anche un’attenta lettura della mappa – per la quale consiglio vivamente questa guida / opuscolo con le foto utili di Giovanni Visetti. Vale anche la pena di stampare questa guida dettagliata, in quanto elenca alcune viste pittoresche / soste per l’acqua lungo il percorso. ( Traduzione con Google, ndr )

